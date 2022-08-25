Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 25, 2022.
Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.
The location is under construction; according to a Chipotle representative. The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pick-up lane in addition to a dining room and front line. They hope to open the location by early fall. Read more.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2022. Read more.
4Little League World Series: Nolensville Suffers Tough Loss Against Honolulu, to Play Thursday Night Against Texas
The Nolensville Little League team fell to Honolulu, HI (West Region) on Wednesday. But it’s not over yet! They play Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region) on Thursday at 6pm Central time. Visit the Little League World Series website. Read more.
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Read more.