Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 24, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 23, 2022.

1DICK’S Sporting Goods Opens Warehouse Sale Store in Franklin

Dick's Warehouse Sale
photo by Donna Vissman

Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.

2Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show

Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Read more.

3Annual College Fair Gets New Twist

Mark your calendars, because the annual College Fair is just around the corner. On Tuesday, September 13, the yearly event will have a new twist. Read more.

4National Banana Pudding Festival is Coming to Centerville

A pudding cook-off, pudding eating along the Puddin’ Path, a craft village and music are sure to keep everyone entertained and their sweet tooth sated. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. Read more.

52022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After a great first week of action, here is the schedule for week two. Read more.

