Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 23, 2022.
Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Read more.
Mark your calendars, because the annual College Fair is just around the corner. On Tuesday, September 13, the yearly event will have a new twist. Read more.
A pudding cook-off, pudding eating along the Puddin’ Path, a craft village and music are sure to keep everyone entertained and their sweet tooth sated. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. Read more.
Middle Tennessee high school football continues this week. After a great first week of action, here is the schedule for week two. Read more.