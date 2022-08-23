Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 23, 2022.
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Read more.
Did you know that it wasn’t until well after the Civil War that bananas were even accessible in the South or anywhere else in the United States? And that Nilla Vanilla wafers weren’t a part of the recipe until the 1920s? Read more.
The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville (100 Demonbreun St), anticipated to open this September, announces key food and beverage appointments that will lead a vibrant array of creative restaurant and bar experiences for guests throughout the property. Read more.
The announcement was made by Mark H. Wildasin, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. Read more.
On Wednesday, the team will face Honululu, HI (West Region) at 2 pm central. For more information about the tournament and how to watch, visit the Little League World Series website. Read more.