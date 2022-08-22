Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 22, 2022.
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering today alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers, and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Read more.
The 2022 Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, Pennsylvania competing in the Little League World Series. This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it. The team is comprised of 11 and 12-year olds from Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood. Read more.
If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like a steal in downtown Nashville). Read more.
See where houses and property sold for August 1-5, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.