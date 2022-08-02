Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 2, 2022.
It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 5th, and runs until August 13th. Read more.
Housed in the former Spring Hill Bakery at 309 Hardin Alley, they held a soft opening on Friday, July 29th. According to hours shared on social media, the restaurant is closed on Monday but will be open from 11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday- Sunday. Read more.
These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and an essay explaining how the agriculture industry has prepared them to further their education. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Paletas are Mexican frozen popsicles made with fresh fruits or a creamy base with various flavors. Typically you can find strawberry, pineapple, and coconut along with chocolate and banana flavors of paletas. Read more.