Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 18, 2022.
In a social media post, Brentwood Academy shared, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Luke Knox ’18. Luke was a faithful friend, a diligent student, and an ideal teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family and his many loved ones who mean so much to our BA community.” Read more.
Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. Read more.
A school bus crashed into a power pole on Murfreesboro Road/96 Friday morning, reports local officials. No children were aboard the bus. Read more.
High Hopes Development Center has introduced six additions and named its new President
to the Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 academic year. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.