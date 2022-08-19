Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 19, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 18, 2022.

1Former Brentwood Academy Football Player Luke Knox Has Died

Luke Knox
photo from FIU Athletics

In a social media post, Brentwood Academy shared, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Luke Knox ’18. Luke was a faithful friend, a diligent student, and an ideal teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family and his many loved ones who mean so much to our BA community.” Read more.

2Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. Read more.

3School Bus Crashes into Power Pole on Murfreesboro Road

school bus crash
photo: Williamson County Emergency Management/Facebook

A school bus crashed into a power pole on Murfreesboro Road/96 Friday morning, reports local officials. No children were aboard the bus. Read more.

4High Hopes Announces Newest Members and President of 2022-2023 Board of Directors

High Hopes Announces Newest Members

 

High Hopes Development Center has introduced six additions and named its new President
to the Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 academic year. Read more.

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo Facebook

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

