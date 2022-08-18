Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for August 18, 2022.
In a social media post, Brentwood Academy shared, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Luke Knox ’18. Luke was a faithful friend, a diligent student, and an ideal teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family and his many loved ones who mean so much to our BA community.” Read more.
The Franklin, TN Host Kitchen® is the inaugural location and the first of many that Sun Records and Franklin Junction plan to open throughout the U.S. Franklin Junction’s Host Kitchen® experts have successfully interpreted the iconic record label’s spirit through a diner menu that is replicable and scalable on a national level, without losing quality or tradition of the beloved dishes inspired by rock legends. Read more.
On Tuesday, August 23, from 5 pm until 7 pm you grab a copy of Hayes book Glad You’re Here and meet Hayes along with co-author, Craig Allen Cooper. Read more.
Williamson County Schools students will make an appearance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the second year in a row. Read more.
WCS students have broken another district record. Fifty-two students earned the Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diploma, and 22 earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate. The previous record, set during the 2021 exam season, was 41 AP Capstone Diplomas and 22 AP Seminar and Research Certificates. Read more.