Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 16, 2022.
A sign was posted on the doors stating “Coming Soon” at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center (330 Franklin Road) for a J. Crew Factory store in the spot formerly occupied by Brentwood Wine and Spirits which is now Total Wine. Read more.
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. Read more.
High school football is right around the corner, and the schedules can be a little intimidating. There are 374 TSSAA member schools, each playing a 10-game schedule. That’s a lot to comb through, so here is a time saving list of the 10 games that you need to know and do not want to miss. Read more.
In a social media post, they shared, “We’re ready to sweeten Main Street! Join us for the Grand Opening THIS WEEKEND! Ribbon Cutting today at 4pm, ”Sweet Peek” today from 5-9 pm- Grand Opening Saturday & Sunday from 11 am-9 pm.” Read more.
The best way to protect yourself? Never use any phone number or links contained within the text. If you are concerned that the text message may be legitimate, contact the company using a phone number or website you know to be real. Read more.