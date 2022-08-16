Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 16, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Stock Photo

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 16, 2022.

1J. Crew Factory Store to Open in Brentwood

J Crew Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

A sign was posted on the doors stating “Coming Soon” at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center (330 Franklin Road) for a J. Crew Factory store in the spot formerly occupied by Brentwood Wine and Spirits which is now Total Wine. Read more.

2Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. Read more.

3Top 10 High School Football Matchups to Look Forward to This Season

Stock Photo

High school football is right around the corner, and the schedules can be a little intimidating. There are 374 TSSAA member schools, each playing a 10-game schedule. That’s a lot to comb through, so here is a time saving list of the 10 games that you need to know and do not want to miss. Read more.

4Sweethaven is Now Open in Downtown Franklin

Sweethaven
photo by Donna Vissman

In a social media post, they shared, “We’re ready to sweeten Main Street! Join us for the Grand Opening THIS WEEKEND! Ribbon Cutting today at 4pm, ”Sweet Peek” today from 5-9 pm- Grand Opening Saturday & Sunday from 11 am-9 pm.” Read more.

5FTC Issues Warning Regarding an Increase of Text Message Scams

The best way to protect yourself? Never use any phone number or links contained within the text. If you are concerned that the text message may be legitimate, contact the company using a phone number or website you know to be real. Read more.

