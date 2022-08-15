Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 15, 2022.
A perfect golf swing is complex and includes multiple variables within your body’s physiology. Sure, you may think more visits to the driving range and some lessons will help your drive, but your power and finesse starts with your body. Read more.
A Franklin man is free on bond after police arrested him for peeping over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl. The victims in this case were a 12 and 14-year-old girl, and their mom. Read more.
In a social media post, they shared, “We’re ready to sweeten Main Street! Join us for the Grand Opening THIS WEEKEND! Ribbon Cutting today at 4pm, ”Sweet Peek” today from 5-9 pm- Grand Opening Saturday & Sunday from 11 am-9 pm.” Read more.
The Franklin Theatre will play host to a concert version of JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX, a Broadway-bound bluegrass musical, on September 16th, 2022. Read more.
5King’s Hawaiian® Issues Voluntary Recall of Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns & Pretzel Bites
This recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus. King’s Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients. Read more.