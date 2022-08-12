Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 12, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Nolensville-Little-League
Photo from Nolensville Little League Baseball Facebook

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 12, 2022.

1Page High School Student Wins National Crown

Anna Kate Fox
photo from Anna Kate Fox

Anna Kate was awarded the title of Miss Tennessee Cheerleader America Jr Teen in March. Last week she competed in Interview, Activewear, Evening Gown, and a 60-second All Music Routine for the national title.  She won her division and was crowned Miss Cheerleader America Jr. Teen! Read more.

2Third Grade Retention Law Now in Effect

Third Grade Retention Law
Photo by WCS

A Tennessee law taking effect this school year will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade; need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade; or must repeat third grade. Read more.

3Nolensville Advances to Little League World Series and Starts GoFundMe for Travels to Williamsport

Nolensville-Little-League
Photo from Nolensville Little League Baseball Facebook

The Little League World Series begins on Wednesday, August 17 and if they move forward in the tournament they could be there until Sunday, August 28. This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it. Read more.

4The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Could be Opening an Applebee’s on Broadway

photo by Robert Chavers

Country artist, Walker Hayes released the song “Fancy Like” in 2021 which catapulted not only the song but the restaurant Applebee’s. Read more.

5Join the Pumpkin Craze by Signing Up to be a Trader Joe’s Taster

FinanceBuzz is offering to pay lucky tasters $1000 to taste all of the Pumpkin Palooza items at Trader Joe’s this fall. Read more.

