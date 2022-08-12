Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 12, 2022.
Anna Kate was awarded the title of Miss Tennessee Cheerleader America Jr Teen in March. Last week she competed in Interview, Activewear, Evening Gown, and a 60-second All Music Routine for the national title. She won her division and was crowned Miss Cheerleader America Jr. Teen! Read more.
A Tennessee law taking effect this school year will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade; need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade; or must repeat third grade. Read more.
The Little League World Series begins on Wednesday, August 17 and if they move forward in the tournament they could be there until Sunday, August 28. This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it. Read more.
Country artist, Walker Hayes released the song “Fancy Like” in 2021 which catapulted not only the song but the restaurant Applebee’s. Read more.
FinanceBuzz is offering to pay lucky tasters $1000 to taste all of the Pumpkin Palooza items at Trader Joe’s this fall. Read more.