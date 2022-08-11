Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 11, 2022.
Page High School sophomore, Anna Kate Fox, represented Tennessee and PHS in the Miss Cheerleader America pageant in Little Rock July 26-30. Read more.
A Tennessee law taking effect this school year will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade; need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade; or must repeat third grade. Read more.
Fox & Locke shared on social media, “Last night the one and only Carrie Underwood was here and jumped on stage with the The Heartshakers – A Tom Petty Experience to rock the house with a classic!! Like we always say – you never know who will show up here. Thanks for coming by, Carrie. What an incredible Saturday night!” Read more.
When Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in three children, the 43-year-old mom and Army wife is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify this trio, wanted for shoplifting about $1,300 in necklaces from the Winchester Antique Mall, on 2nd Ave N. Read more.