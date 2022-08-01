Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 1, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 1, 2022.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
A sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Read more.
We are all responsible for keeping our schools safe, and you cannot have convenience and safety. That’s the message from WCS Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher. Read more.
Spring Hill BBQ joint Pig N Pit has closed. The restaurant opened in the spring of 2021 at 4910 Main St in Spring Hill. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for July 11-15, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.