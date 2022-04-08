Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 8, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Here’s a look at the top stories for April 8, 2022.

free ice cream
photo from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

1Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Says Goodbye to One Franklin Location

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has permanently closed its location inside The Factory at Franklin, a corporate representative confirmed. Read more.

2New Taco Place Coming to Brentwood’s City Park

The Arkansas-based Tacos 4 Life will open at City Park in Brentwood next week. Opening in the former Newk’s location, 7020 Executive Drive in Brentwood, the craft taco spot will open its doors on Wednesday, April 20th with Mark and Whitney Cash. Read more.

The Spot Burgers and Beers
photo by Katie Carpenter

3The Spot Burgers & Beers to Open on Friday in Spring Hill

The Spot Burgers and Beers will open its doors on Friday, April 8 in Spring Hill. The restaurant is located at 3011 Longford Drive. Earlier this week, the restaurant held a pre-opening event. Read more.

Ellie's Doughnuts
photo from Ellie’s Doughnuts Facebook

4With Over 150 Arts & Crafts Vendors, Over 30 Food & Beverage Vendors, the 2022 Main Street Festival is a Must-Not-Miss Event

The 38th annual Main Street Festival will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Read more.

5Two Suspects Wanted in Franklin Sunglass Hut Theft

Franklin Police are working to identify two men who stole about $600 in sunglasses, from the Sunglass Hut. There is a cash reward for information. Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize them. Read more.

