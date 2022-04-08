Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 8, 2022.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has permanently closed its location inside The Factory at Franklin, a corporate representative confirmed. Read more.
The Arkansas-based Tacos 4 Life will open at City Park in Brentwood next week. Opening in the former Newk’s location, 7020 Executive Drive in Brentwood, the craft taco spot will open its doors on Wednesday, April 20th with Mark and Whitney Cash. Read more.
The Spot Burgers and Beers will open its doors on Friday, April 8 in Spring Hill. The restaurant is located at 3011 Longford Drive. Earlier this week, the restaurant held a pre-opening event. Read more.
The 38th annual Main Street Festival will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Read more.
Franklin Police are working to identify two men who stole about $600 in sunglasses, from the Sunglass Hut. There is a cash reward for information. Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize them. Read more.