Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 7, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 7, 2023.

1Woman on Run After Allegedly Stealing Truck, Credit Card of a Man Found Dead in a Franklin Hotel

Photo from Franklin Police

Franklin Police are trying to track down a woman they say has been seen driving the truck and using the credit cards of a man found dead in a Franklin hotel room on March 24, 2023. Read more.

2Nashville Hotel Makes Travel + Leisure’s List of 100 Best New and Renovated Hotels

photo courtesy of Four Seasons

Travel + Leisure announced the 18th annual “It List” recognizing the 100 best new and renovated hotels across the globe. Read more.

310 Places for Easter Brunch in Williamson County

55 South
photo from 55 South

Easter is here and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for brunch over Easter weekend. Read more.

4Netflix is Bringing Love is Blind Pods to Nashville

photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

You’ve seen the pods on Netflix’s Love is Blind; now you can experience them in person. Read more.

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

credit-Canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here