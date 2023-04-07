Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 7, 2023.
Photo from Franklin Police
Franklin Police are trying to track down a woman they say has been seen driving the truck and using the credit cards of a man found dead in a Franklin hotel room on March 24, 2023. Read more.
photo courtesy of Four Seasons
Travel + Leisure announced the 18th annual “It List” recognizing the 100 best new and renovated hotels across the globe. Read more.
photo from 55 South
Easter is here and we’ve rounded up some restaurants to check out for brunch over Easter weekend. Read more.
photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
You’ve seen the pods on Netflix’s Love is Blind; now you can experience them in person. Read more.
credit-Canva
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.