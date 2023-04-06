Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 6, 2023.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting in the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove, TN. Read more.
(April 5, 2023) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are investigating a deadly road rage crash on NW Broad Street on Tuesday, April 4. Read more.
Specialized Investigations Division detectives are working to identify the gunman who just after midnight on March 25 fired shots toward the front of the Red Door Saloon, 1816 Division Street, striking an innocent bystander seated inside the bar in the leg. Read more.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Franklin Police have been working to identify the woman who fled from officers in a U-Haul back in February. Police were investigating a suspicious person call when the woman took off. Read more.