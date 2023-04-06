Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 6, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 6, 2023.

1WCSO Investigating College Grove Shooting

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting in the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove, TN. Read more.

21 Killed, 1 Hurt After Possible Road Rage Incident in Murfreesboro

Broad Street Road Rage Crash
City of Murfreesboro TN Police Dept

(April 5, 2023) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are investigating a deadly road rage crash on NW Broad Street on Tuesday, April 4. Read more.

3Gunman Fires Shots Into the Red Door Saloon in Nashville

Gunman Fires Shots Into the Red Door Saloon in Nashville
Photo from Metro Police

Specialized Investigations Division detectives are working to identify the gunman who just after midnight on March 25 fired shots toward the front of the Red Door Saloon, 1816 Division Street, striking an innocent bystander seated inside the bar in the leg. Read more.

4Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 13, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty.  Read more.

5Franklin Police Looking to ID Woman Who Fled From Officers in a U-Haul

franklin police uhaul suspect
Photo from Franklin Police

Franklin Police have been working to identify the woman who fled from officers in a U-Haul back in February. Police were investigating a suspicious person call when the woman took off. Read more.

 

