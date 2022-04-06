Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 6, 2022.
1Garth Brooks will Join Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert with Entertainment Concept on Broadway
Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville at 411 Broadway at the epicenter of famed Lower Broadway, in a 3-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC. Read more.
A little over two years ago Michelle and Robin Anderton, who own the land where the much-loved Brownland Farm horse arena and training ground is located, decided to sell the property after Sissie Anderton, who started the farm with her husband Mack, retired. Read more.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 14-18, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
4Hit-and-Run Claims the Life of Former Murfreesboro Track Star, Community Honors Him By Raising Funds for Athletic Organizations
Eli Cramer, a graduate of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, was a victim of a hit-and-run accident in Virginia on March 31st. According to police reports, the suspect was taken into custody and charged with DUI and felony hit-and-run. Four other student-athletes were taken to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, according to wavy.com. Read more.
Eggs Up Grill is looking to expand in Franklin and Spring Hill. While we wait for the breakfast to lunch spot to open, here are five things you should know. Read more.