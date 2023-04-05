Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 5, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 5, 2023.

1Belmont’s Fisher Center to Host ‘A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School’

Photo by Nick Merrick at Earl Swensson Associates

Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory. Read more.

2Can’t Get Broadband Internet Service? You Likely Will Soon Thanks to This Company

United Communications has been serving Middle Tennessee for more than 75 years. The company is now working to help connect underserved communities with broadband internet service. Read more.

3Three Wanted in Felony Fragrance Theft in Franklin

Franklin Police

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize these three. Read more.

4Southern Bank of Tennessee Celebrates New Office in Brentwood

Southern Bank of Tennessee is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth location, a Loan Production Office in Brentwood, TN. Read more.

51 Killed, 1 Hurt After Possible Road Rage Incident in Murfreesboro

Broad Street Road Rage Crash
City of Murfreesboro TN Police Dept

A possible road rage incident left a male driver dead in Murfreesboro on April 4, 2023. Read more.

