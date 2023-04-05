Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 5, 2023.
Photo by Nick Merrick at Earl Swensson Associates
Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory. Read more.
United Communications has been serving Middle Tennessee for more than 75 years. The company is now working to help connect underserved communities with broadband internet service. Read more.
Franklin Police
Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize these three. Read more.
Southern Bank of Tennessee is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth location, a Loan Production Office in Brentwood, TN. Read more.
City of Murfreesboro TN Police Dept
A possible road rage incident left a male driver dead in Murfreesboro on April 4, 2023. Read more.