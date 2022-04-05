Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 5, 2022.
A little over two years ago Michelle and Robin Anderton, who own the land where the much-loved Brownland Farm horse arena and training ground is located, decided to sell the property after Sissie Anderton, who started the farm with her husband Mack, retired. Read more.
Hy-Vee grocery store is working on plans to be the grocery anchor for the June Lake development in Spring Hill. As this will be the first Hy-Vee store in the area, here are five things you should know about the grocery store. Read more.
Eggs Up Grill is looking to expand in Franklin and Spring Hill. While we wait for the breakfast to lunch spot to open, here are five things you should know. Read more.
On April 4, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) leadership, elected officials, and more than 100 community members gathered to celebrate the beginning of construction for the largest renovation and expansion project in the hospital’s history. Read more.
Spring Hill, TN – On April 3rd at 10:25 PM officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Scoville Lane to a reported “shots-fired” call. Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like 10 gunshots. Read more.