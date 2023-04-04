Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 4, 2023

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 4, 2023.

1Bayleaf Restaurant Opens in Spring Hill

photo courtesy of Bayleaf Indian Restaurant

Bayleaf Restaurant in Spring Hill opened on Monday, April 3. Read more.

2Car Found Hanging off I-840 Bridge in Arrington

Arrington Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a call of a vehicle reportedly hanging off a bridge on I-840 just before midnight on April 2, 2023. Read more.

3Covenant School Shooting Investigation Update From Metro Police

Photo from Metro Police Facebook

The ongoing investigation into the March 27 murders of six persons inside The Covenant School continues to show, from all information currently available, that killer Audrey Hale acted totally alone. Read more.

4Pick up a Homemade Pie Without Leaving Your Car

With summer approaching and the days getting hotter, running errands can become more and more of a chore. Read more.

5Franklin Man Charged with Inciting Riots for Allegedly Planning Multiple Car Meets

Keller Moore (Photo_ MPND)

A Franklin man has been charged after police say he planned multiple unsanctioned car meets that included dangerous driving activities. Read more.

