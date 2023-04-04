Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 4, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 4, 2023.
photo courtesy of Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
Bayleaf Restaurant in Spring Hill opened on Monday, April 3. Read more.
Photo From Arrington Fire & Rescue
Arrington Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a call of a vehicle reportedly hanging off a bridge on I-840 just before midnight on April 2, 2023. Read more.
Photo from Metro Police Facebook
The ongoing investigation into the March 27 murders of six persons inside The Covenant School continues to show, from all information currently available, that killer Audrey Hale acted totally alone. Read more.
With summer approaching and the days getting hotter, running errands can become more and more of a chore. Read more.
Keller Moore (Photo_ MPND)
A Franklin man has been charged after police say he planned multiple unsanctioned car meets that included dangerous driving activities. Read more.