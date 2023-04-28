Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 28, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 28, 2023.

1‘Yellowstone’ Star to Sign Whiskey Bottles Locally Next Week

photo by Chris Douglas

“Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit TV series, will host bottle signings of his customized Oak & Eden Whiskey at two Middle Tennessee retailers. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

International Festival
photo from City of Brentwood

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for April 3

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 3-6, 2023. Read more.

4Three-month Grocery Tax Holiday Approved by TN Lawmakers

The Tennessee General Assembly has approved more than $400 million in tax cuts for Tennessee families and businesses through the Tennessee Works Tax Act, marking one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history and supporting future economic growth. Read more.

5Lightning Strike Causes Fire to Williamson County Home

A house was damaged in an overnight fire in Williamson County on April 28, 2023. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

