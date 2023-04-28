Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 28, 2023.
"Yellowstone" star Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit TV series, will host bottle signings of his customized Oak & Eden Whiskey at two Middle Tennessee retailers.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 3-6, 2023.
The Tennessee General Assembly has approved more than $400 million in tax cuts for Tennessee families and businesses through the Tennessee Works Tax Act, marking one of the largest tax cuts in Tennessee history and supporting future economic growth.
A house was damaged in an overnight fire in Williamson County on April 28, 2023.