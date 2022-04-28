Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day for April 28, 2022.
sinise_nashville
The Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders and their families through supportive programs, has announced they are moving to middle Tennessee. Read more.
Photo by WCS
Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Eat the Street returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park in May with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.
Early voting is underway in the Williamson County primary. Early voting ends April 28 and Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Spring Carnival ise back at CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.