Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
CoolSprings Galleria
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day for April 28, 2022.

sinise_nashville
sinise_nashville

1Actor Gary Sinise Announced His Foundation Will Move From California to Franklin

The Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders and their families through supportive programs, has announced they are moving to middle Tennessee. Read more.

High Schools Remain Among Nation's Best
Photo by WCS

2Williamson County High Schools Remain Among Nation’s Best

Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee. Read more.

Eat the Street 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

3Over 30 Food Trucks Scheduled for Franklin’s Eat the Street Festival, Full Lineup Announced

Eat the Street returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park in May with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.

Early Voting

4Early Voting in Williamson County Primary Ends on April 28

Early voting is underway in the Williamson County primary. Early voting ends April 28 and Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. Read more.

CoolSprings Galleria
photo by Donna Vissman

5Popular Spring Carnival Returns to CoolSprings Galleria

The Spring Carnival ise back at CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.

