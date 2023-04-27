Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 27, 2023.
Tennessee whiskey fans have one more reason to celebrate. Over 30 distilleries from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail will join for the “Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting” at The Green by Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Read more.
Two people were arrested after a school bus was struck during a police chase in Antioch on April 26, according to WKRN. Read more.
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.
The Thompson’s Station Middle Jazz Band entertained audiences at the Franklin Main Street Festival on April 22. Read more.
National Blueberry Pie Day is April 28th and it is a time to celebrate one of America’s favorite desserts: blueberry pie. Read more.