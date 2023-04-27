Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 27, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 27, 2023.

1Don’t Miss the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting Event

photo courtesy of Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Tennessee whiskey fans have one more reason to celebrate. Over 30 distilleries from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail will join for the “Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting” at The Green by Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Read more.

2Stolen Car Crashes Into School Bus During High Speed Chase

Two people were arrested after a school bus was struck during a police chase in Antioch on April 26, according to WKRN. Read more.

337th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns in May

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.

4Thompson’s Station Middle Jazz Band Performs at Main Street Festival

The Thompson's Station Middle Jazz Band entertained audiences at the Franklin Main Street Festival on April 22.
Photo by WCS

The Thompson’s Station Middle Jazz Band entertained audiences at the Franklin Main Street Festival on April 22. Read more.

5Celebrate National Blueberry Pie Day with Papa C Pies

National Blueberry Pie Day is April 28th and it is a time to celebrate one of America’s favorite desserts: blueberry pie. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here