Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 26, 2023.
1Buyers Seeking a Luxury Estate Home for Sale in Brentwood, Tennessee Will Want to See This Property
Buyers in the market for a luxury estate home for sale in Brentwood, Tennessee, might also consider purchasing land with endless possibilities to build the estate of their dreams. Read more.
On April 20, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
responded to a “burglary in progress” on Belle Brook Drive in Franklin. Read more.
PEDIGREE Foundation, a philanthropic organization that helps dogs find their forever homes, will host “The Love of Dogs” Benefit Concert on Wednesday, May 17th at 6:00pm at Marathon Music Works (1402Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203). Read more.
American Idol revealed its top 12 contestants on Monday, April 24th. Read more.
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.