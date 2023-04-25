Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 25, 2023.

1Two Men, Girl Arrested in Home Burglary in Franklin

Marquez Guillermo Muvillo, 38 (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
On April 20, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
responded to a “burglary in progress” on Belle Brook Drive in Franklin. The victim, who
was home, then called 911 after seeing a man carrying items from her home. Read more.

2Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival Music Tour is Coming to Franklin

Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation announce an additional 16 shows scheduled for the fall of 2023 as part of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Read more.

3Hank Williams Jr. Bar to Open on Broadway

photo by Jim Wood

The “Honkin Tonkin” singer Hank Williams Jr. is the next artist that could have a bar on Broadway, reports the Nashville Business Journal. Read more.

437th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns in May

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.

5Photos: 2023 Main Street Festival in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The 39th Annual Main Street Festival returned to downtown Franklin for two days bringing loads of vendors to shop, entertainment all day long, and of course great food.  Last year the festival broke a record with 142,000 attendees. Read more.

