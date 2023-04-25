Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 25, 2023.
On April 20, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
responded to a “burglary in progress” on Belle Brook Drive in Franklin. The victim, who
was home, then called 911 after seeing a man carrying items from her home. Read more.
Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation announce an additional 16 shows scheduled for the fall of 2023 as part of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Read more.
The “Honkin Tonkin” singer Hank Williams Jr. is the next artist that could have a bar on Broadway, reports the Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.
The 39th Annual Main Street Festival returned to downtown Franklin for two days bringing loads of vendors to shop, entertainment all day long, and of course great food. Last year the festival broke a record with 142,000 attendees. Read more.