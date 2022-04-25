Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 25, 2022.
The 38th Annual Main Street Festival took place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. Read more.
See where houses sold for April 4-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced widely-accomplished, Franklin residents Cordia and Tom Harrington will serve as Ball Chairs for this year’s annual Heritage Ball to be held at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Read more.
4University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is One of Six Sites Across the Country Chosen to Host ‘One Small Step’ by StoryCorps
“One Small Step,” a landmark approach to finding common ground between members of polarized American society, is coming to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Read more.
Get ready…‘cause here comes an unforgettable season of Broadway in Nashville as the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center announces its 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, featuring seven Nashville premieres and the return of HAMILTON. Read more.