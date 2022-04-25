Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 25, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Main Street Festival/photo by Jim Wood

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 25, 2022.

photo by Jim Wood

1Check Out Over 70 Photos of the 2022 Main Street Festival in Downtown Franklin

The 38th Annual Main Street Festival took place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. Read more.

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers April 4

See where houses sold for April 4-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

Cordia Tom Harrington
photo from The Heritage Foundation

3Heritage Foundation Names Ball Chairs for 2022

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced widely-accomplished, Franklin residents Cordia and Tom Harrington will serve as Ball Chairs for this year’s annual Heritage Ball to be held at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Read more.

4University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is One of Six Sites Across the Country Chosen to Host ‘One Small Step’ by StoryCorps

“One Small Step,” a landmark approach to finding common ground between members of polarized American society, is coming to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Read more.

5TPAC Brings the Best of Broadway to Nashville with 2022-23 Lineup Featuring the Return of HAMILTON

Get ready…‘cause here comes an unforgettable season of Broadway in Nashville as the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center announces its 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, featuring seven Nashville premieres and the return of HAMILTON. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here