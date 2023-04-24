Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 24, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 24, 2023.

137th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns in May

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.

2Bed Bath and Beyond Files Bankruptcy, Plans to Close All Stores

photo by Donna Vissman

Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Sunday, it has filed for bankruptcy and will close all stores. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers April 3

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 3-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4Fainting Goat Offers Coffee and Community in Spring Hill

Photo by Lee Rennick

When Susana and Alex Allen opened the Fainting Goat Coffee Company in Spring Hill, Tennessee in 2017, they were hoping to fill a void they saw after moving from Franklin. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: April 24, 2023

Lady A
photo by Hodges Usry

Lady A kicked off their REQUEST LINE TOUR with back to back sold out nights at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here