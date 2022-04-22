Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 22, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Austin Corbett
Photo courtesy of Brant Pewitt

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 22, 2022.

2022-Main-Street-Festival
Photo by Donna Vissman

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

Main Street Festival 2018

2Main Street Festival Reveals Schedule for Weekend Activities

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival to be held April 23-24. Read more.

house
A newly constructed, modern American home.

3Property Transfers in Brentwood for March 28, 2022

Property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 28 through April 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

Austin Corbett
Photo courtesy of Brant Pewitt

4Austins Way Street Dedication Scheduled for April 22 in Spring Hill

Summit High School’s Twin Lakes Drive address (in Spring Hill) was changed to Austins Way today, Friday, April 22, in remembrance of Austin Corbett, the much-loved Summit graduate and loyal sports fan. Read more.

Jeff Carson
photo from Jeff Carson

5Music Memorial for Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson to Feature Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood & More

Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, Ricochet, Craig Campbell, and more are set to join together at “A Music Memorial For Jeff Carson” to honor the country music hitmaker, Academy of Country Music award-winner, and Franklin Police Officer. Read more.

