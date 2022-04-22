Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 22, 2022.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival to be held April 23-24. Read more.
Property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for March 28 through April 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Summit High School’s Twin Lakes Drive address (in Spring Hill) was changed to Austins Way today, Friday, April 22, in remembrance of Austin Corbett, the much-loved Summit graduate and loyal sports fan. Read more.
5Music Memorial for Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson to Feature Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood & More
Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, Ricochet, Craig Campbell, and more are set to join together at “A Music Memorial For Jeff Carson” to honor the country music hitmaker, Academy of Country Music award-winner, and Franklin Police Officer. Read more.