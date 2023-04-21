Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 21, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 21, 2023.

1Five WCS Students Get Perfect Score on ACT Exam

act
Photo by WCS

Another five WCS high school students have accomplished something fantastic: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. These five students all took the exam in February. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Jim Wood

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Planning Process Begins for Mixed Use Rural Village in Franklin

Short Farm
photo courtesy of Short Farm

Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West. Read more.

4Traveling to Dollywood This Year? Don’t Miss Out on These New Attractions

The year 2023 promises to be a banner one for Dollywood as its new Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, the longest of all Dollywood coasters, roars through the park at the height of the Food and Flower Festival. Read more.

537th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns in May

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.

