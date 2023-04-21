Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 21, 2023.
Another five WCS high school students have accomplished something fantastic: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. These five students all took the exam in February.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West.
The year 2023 promises to be a banner one for Dollywood as its new Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, the longest of all Dollywood coasters, roars through the park at the height of the Food and Flower Festival.
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023.