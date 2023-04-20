Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 20, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 20, 2023.

1Five WCS Students Get Perfect Score on ACT Exam

act
Photo by WCS

Another five WCS high school students have accomplished something fantastic: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. These five students all took the exam in February. Read more.

2Planning Process Begins for Mixed Use Rural Village in Franklin

Short Farm
photo courtesy of Short Farm

Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: April 20, 2023

photo courtesy of Icon Entertainment Group

Icon Entertainment Group welcomed more than 200 high-profile guests – including Tina Sinatra, Trisha Yearwood, Lorrie Morgan, Lee Roy Parnell, Eddie George, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and a who’s who of the music industry from across the country – for the official grand opening of its highly-anticipated Sinatra Bar & Lounge on Friday, April 14. Read more.

4Music City Grand Prix Releases Musical Lineup for 2023

photo courtesy of Music City Grand Prix

The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returns for the NTT Indycar Series on August 4-6, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. Read more.

5National Outlet Shopping Day to Return to Opry Mills

photo by Donna Vissman

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which attracted thousands of deal hunters, Opry Mills announced plans for the second-annual National Outlet Shopping DayTM to be celebrated June 10 and 11. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleMax Streaming Service Launching May 23
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here