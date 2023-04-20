Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 20, 2023.
Another five WCS high school students have accomplished something fantastic: earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. These five students all took the exam in February. Read more.
Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West. Read more.
Icon Entertainment Group welcomed more than 200 high-profile guests – including Tina Sinatra, Trisha Yearwood, Lorrie Morgan, Lee Roy Parnell, Eddie George, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and a who’s who of the music industry from across the country – for the official grand opening of its highly-anticipated Sinatra Bar & Lounge on Friday, April 14. Read more.
The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returns for the NTT Indycar Series on August 4-6, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. Read more.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which attracted thousands of deal hunters, Opry Mills announced plans for the second-annual National Outlet Shopping DayTM to be celebrated June 10 and 11. Read more.