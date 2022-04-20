Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 20, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Pilgrimage Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 20, 2022.

Main Street Festival 2018

1Main Street Festival Reveals Schedule for Weekend

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon Bank to be held April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. Read more.

Pilgrimage Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

2Pilgrimage Festival Announces Lineups for 2022

The lineup for this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is officially set. Read more.

real estate

3Property Transfers in Franklin for March 28, 2022

See the property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 28 through April 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

4Tennessee Ticket Takes Mega Millions® Jackpot!

Mega Millions® jackpots can be won anytime, anywhere! Just one draw after it was won in Minnesota, the jackpot was hit again – this time in Tennessee! Read more.

costa vida photo by michael C
Photo by Michael Carpenter

5Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for April 19

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 18, 2022. Read more.

