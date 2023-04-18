Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 18, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 18, 2023.

1WCSO Deputies Arrest Local Pastor On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

DARYL WAYNE HAYES
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Daryl Hayes, 50, following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment for 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Read more.

2The First Downtown Franklin Festival of the Year Returns This Weekend – Main Street Festival

Main Street Festival
photo courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Williamson County

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will host the much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23. Read more.

3First Look: New Grand Hall and Skylight Bar at The Factory at Franklin

Skylight Bar
photo from The Factory

The Factory at Franklin has been under a major renovation for the last year since Holladay Properties announced the purchase of the notable property in Franklin. Read more.

4Planning Process Begins for Mixed Use Rural Village in Franklin

Short Farm
photo courtesy of Short Farm

Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West. Read more.

5Full Entertainment Schedule for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2023

Main Street Festival 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

 

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23. Read more.

