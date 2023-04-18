Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 18, 2023.
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Daryl Hayes, 50, following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment for 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will host the much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin has been under a major renovation for the last year since Holladay Properties announced the purchase of the notable property in Franklin. Read more.
Since 1887, generations of the Short family have farmed 200 acres on the outskirts of Franklin, at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23. Read more.