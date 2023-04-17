Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 17, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Factory at Franklin has been under a major renovation for the last year since Holladay Properties announced the purchase of the notable property in Franklin. Read more.
photo courtesy of Southall
Travel + Leisure has named Franklin’s Southall to its 2023 It List of Best New Hotels, which identifies the best new hotels and resorts around the globe. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for March 27-31, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
photo courtesy of Clay Walker
Country artist Clay Walker will perform in Franklin at St. Phillips Catholic Church. Read more.
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.