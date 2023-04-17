Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 17, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 17, 2023.

1First Look: New Grand Hall and Skylight Bar at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin has been under a major renovation for the last year since Holladay Properties announced the purchase of the notable property in Franklin. Read more.

2Franklin’s Southall Makes List of Best New Hotels in the World 2023

photo courtesy of Southall

Travel + Leisure has named Franklin’s Southall to its 2023 It List of Best New Hotels, which identifies the best new hotels and resorts around the globe. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers March 27

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for March 27-31, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

4Country Artist Clay Walker to Perform in Franklin, Details Here

photo courtesy of Clay Walker

Country artist Clay Walker will perform in Franklin at St. Phillips Catholic Church. Read more.

56 Live Shows this Week – April 17, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here