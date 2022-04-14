Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 14, 2022.
Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, opens in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development today, Thursday, April 14th. Read more.
Tornado season is typically March through May in the South, although Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. From 1950 – 2021, Davidson County has had 53 confirmed tornadoes, Wilson 54, Sumner 51, Rutherford 42, Robertson 28, Williamson County 27, Dickson 20, Maury 16 and Cheatham 13. Read more.
A new cookie store is headed to Spring Hill. Crumbl Cookies is currently under construction at 4935 Main Street. Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie store that offers fresh baked cookies with a rotating menu. They rotate four new cookie flavors each week but chocolate and chilled sugar cookie is a mainstay. Read more.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Read more.
Construction of the new I-65 interchange at exit 56 in Spring Hill is underway. The project, fully funded by the City of Spring Hill with the help of a $25M BUILD grant from the federal government, also entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Read more.