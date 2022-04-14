Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 14, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Crumbl Cookies
photo from Crumbl Cookies Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 14, 2022.

Neighbors Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

1Restaurant/Bar Neighbors Opens in Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, opens in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development today, Thursday, April 14th. Read more.

tornado april 7 2006
photo: weather.gov

27 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee

Tornado season is typically March through May in the South, although Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. From 1950 – 2021, Davidson County has had 53 confirmed tornadoes, Wilson 54, Sumner 51, Rutherford 42, Robertson 28, Williamson County 27,  Dickson 20, Maury 16 and Cheatham 13. Read more.

Crumbl Cookies
photo from Crumbl Cookies Facebook

3The Most Craveable Cookies are Coming to Spring Hill

A new cookie store is headed to Spring Hill. Crumbl Cookies is currently under construction at 4935 Main Street. Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie store that offers fresh baked cookies with a rotating menu. They rotate four new cookie flavors each week but chocolate and chilled sugar cookie is a mainstay. Read more.

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Read more.

new I-65 interchange in spring hill
Screenshot from TDOT YouTube video

5Construction Begins on New I-65 Interchange in Spring Hill

Construction of the new I-65 interchange at exit 56 in Spring Hill is underway. The project, fully funded by the City of Spring Hill with the help of a $25M BUILD grant from the federal government, also entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Read more.

