Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2023.
If you didn't get tickets to Luke Combs' Saturday night concert at Nissan Stadium, you can still be a part of the evening by attending a free event ahead of the concert.
Celebrating spring and Japanese culture, the free Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will return on Saturday, April 15th from 9:30 am until 5 pm at Public Square in downtown Nashville.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 20-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty.
Country singer/songwriter, Granger Smith, announced, via his wildly popular social media accounts, that he has decided to exit the music touring business to move towards a new chapter in his life.
Over 120 animals were seized from a backyard breeding operation in Wilson County, TN, on April 11, 2023.