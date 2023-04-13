Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 13, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2023.

1Join the Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate Party Before Saturday Concert

photo by Jeremy Cowart

If you didn’t get tickets to Luke Combs’ Saturday night concert at Nissan Stadium, you can still be a part of the evening by attending a free event ahead of the concert. Read more.

2Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival Takes Place this Weekend

credit-Canva

 

Celebrating spring and Japanese culture, the free Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will return on Saturday, April 15th from 9:30 am until 5 pm at Public Square in downtown Nashville. Read more.

3Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for March 20, 2023

house for sale
Stock Photo

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 20-24, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.

4Country Music Artist Granger Smith Announces Farewell Tour

photo by Anthony Lay

Country singer/songwriter, Granger Smith, announced, via his wildly popular social media accounts, that he has decided to exit the music touring business to move towards a new chapter in his life. Read more.

5Over 120 Animals Seized from Wilson County Home

Photo: Animal Rescue Corps
Photo: Animal Rescue Corps

Over 120 animals were seized from a backyard breeding operation in Wilson County, TN, on April 11, 2023. Read more.

