Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 13, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 13, 2022.
A new cookie store is headed to Spring Hill. Crumbl Cookies is currently under construction at 4935 Main Street. Read more.
Dangerous weather will arrive this evening. The NWS feels pretty confident in the forecast and the timing. Plus, we are under a wind advisory with gusts expected up to 40 mph ahead of the front. Read more.
The legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire just announced a show in Franklin. Making a stop on their tour at FirstBank Amphitheater, the band will take to the stage on Wednesday, October 5th. Read more.
Construction of the new I-65 interchange at exit 56 in Spring Hill is underway. The project, fully funded by the City of Spring Hill with the help of a $25M BUILD grant from the federal government, also entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Read more.
See the property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for March 21-25, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.