Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2023.
If you didn’t get tickets to Luke Combs’ Saturday night concert at Nissan Stadium, you can still be a part of the evening by attending a free event ahead of the concert. Read more.
Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam is set to purchase a 60% stake in the Nashville Predators for a total valuation of $880 million, according to Front Office Sports’ Owen Poindexter. Read more.
Country singer/songwriter, Granger Smith, announced, via his wildly popular social media accounts, that he has decided to exit the music touring business to move towards a new chapter in his life. Read more.
Country artist Clay Walker and his wife Jessica announce that they are expecting their sixth child, a daughter, due this fall. Read more.
Over 120 animals were seized from a backyard breeding operation in Wilson County, TN, on April 11, 2023. Read more.