Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 12, 2023

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2023.

1Join the Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate Party Before Saturday Concert

photo by Jeremy Cowart

If you didn’t get tickets to Luke Combs’ Saturday night concert at Nissan Stadium, you can still be a part of the evening by attending a free event ahead of the concert. Read more.

2Nashville Predators Sale Closing at $880 Million

nashville preds closeup

Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam is set to purchase a 60% stake in the Nashville Predators for a total valuation of $880 million, according to Front Office Sports’ Owen Poindexter. Read more.

3Country Music Artist Granger Smith Announces Farewell Tour

photo by Anthony Lay

Country singer/songwriter, Granger Smith, announced, via his wildly popular social media accounts, that he has decided to exit the music touring business to move towards a new chapter in his life. Read more.

4Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Are Expecting Sixth Child

photo courtesy of Clay Walker

Country artist Clay Walker and his wife Jessica announce that they are expecting their sixth child, a daughter, due this fall. Read more.

5Over 120 Animals Seized from Wilson County Home

Photo: Animal Rescue Corps
Photo: Animal Rescue Corps

Over 120 animals were seized from a backyard breeding operation in Wilson County, TN, on April 11, 2023. Read more.

