Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 12, 2022.
Construction of the new I-65 interchange at exit 56 in Spring Hill is underway. The project, fully funded by the City of Spring Hill with the help of a $25M BUILD grant from the federal government, also entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Read more.
A new pizza place has opened in Franklin. Fayzano’s pizzas are prepared in Hot Rocks ovens, with a selection of three types of crusts, New York Style, gluten-free, and Sicilian. Read more.
A longstanding family-owned pizza joint in Nashville is closing its doors. In a social media post, Joey’s House of Pizza shared a photo of a handwritten note announcing its closure. Read more.
After a bumpy Monday, winds will remain on Tuesday. With gusts up to 20 mph today, scattered storms with some severe pockets are possible throughout your Tuesday. Read more.
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities, and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events. Read more.