Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 11, 2023.
The second annual Homestead Festival will be held June 2 & 3 in Columbia on Rory Feek’s farm. Read more.
Franklin Fire Department responded to a structure fire early this morning in the fitness center of the Ashton Brook Apartments on Crowne Brook Circle. Read more.
Chef Dylan shared a statement saying, “After the 5 years of being able to have a restaurant that was adored by the community and loving getting the opportunity to feed you all has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It breaks my heart to close the doors but I hope you all know how greatly honored I’ve been to be a chef in this little town.” Read more.
Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory. Read more.
Papa C Pies is a bakery located in Brentwood, Tennessee, that is famous for its delicious pies and other desserts, including its homemade peach cobbler. Read more.