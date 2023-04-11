Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 11, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 11, 2023.

1Homestead Festival Held at Rory Feek’s Farm Offering Special Ticket Deal

photo from Rory Feek

The second annual Homestead Festival will be held June 2 & 3 in Columbia on Rory Feek’s farm. Read more.

2Franklin Fire Responds to Fire Inside Fitness Center at Apartment Complex

Franklin Fire

Franklin Fire Department responded to a structure fire early this morning in the fitness center of the Ashton Brook Apartments on Crowne Brook Circle. Read more.

3Farm-to-Table Restaurant 1892 Closes in Leiper’s Fork

1892
photo by Donna Vissman

Chef Dylan shared a statement saying, “After the 5 years of being able to have a restaurant that was adored by the community and loving getting the opportunity to feed you all has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It breaks my heart to close the doors but I hope you all know how greatly honored I’ve been to be a chef in this little town.” Read more.

4Carrie Underwood to Perform at ‘A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School’

Photo by Nick Merrick at Earl Swensson Associates

Nashville musicians and songwriters stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory. Read more.

5Celebrate Peach Cobbler Day with Papa C Pies

Papa C Pies is a bakery located in Brentwood, Tennessee, that is famous for its delicious pies and other desserts, including its homemade peach cobbler. Read more.

