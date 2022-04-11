Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 11, 2022.
Construction of the new I-65 interchange at exit 56 in Spring Hill is underway. The project, fully funded by the City of Spring Hill with the help of a $25M BUILD grant from the federal government, also entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Read more.
On Sunday, April 10 Mario Lopez paid a visit to Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Nashville which is located at 139 2nd Avenue North, Nashville. Lopez and Chicken Guy! Nashville invited area EMS, Police, and Sherriff personnel to Chicken Guy! Nashville for a “Thank You for Your Service” Complimentary Flavortown Shake and a photo with Mario. Read more.
After several days of rain, Saturday brought sunshine and the second year of the Bourbon and Bubbles Fest at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The inclusive tasting event for bourbon, bubbles, spirits and wine will took place on Saturday, April 9, from 4 pm – 8 pm. The event also features live music and delicious food for purchase from area restaurants. Read more.
See where houses sold for March 21-25, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. Read more.
The Spot Burgers and Beers will open its doors on Friday, April 8 in Spring Hill. The restaurant is located at 3011 Longford Drive. Earlier this week, the restaurant held a pre-opening event. Read more.