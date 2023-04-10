Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 10, 2023.
The restaurant 1892 in Leiper’s Fork has closed. Read more.
Williamson County residents and residents of neighboring counties are invited to dispose of their household hazardous waste in a safe way at the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, which will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Williamson County Administrative Complex parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Read more.
Carrie Underwood has been added as a performer for the event. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for March 20-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced today that global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT, which will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Read more.