Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 10, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 10, 2023.

1Farm-to-Table Restaurant 1892 Closes in Leiper’s Fork

1892
photo by Donna Vissman

The restaurant 1892 in Leiper’s Fork has closed. Read more.

2Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event Set for April 22

Hazardous Waste
credit-TDofE&C

Williamson County residents and residents of neighboring counties are invited to dispose of their household hazardous waste in a safe way at the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, which will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Williamson County Administrative Complex parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Read more.

3Carrie Underwood to Perform at ‘A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School’

Photo by Nick Merrick at Earl Swensson Associates

Carrie Underwood has been added as a performer for the event. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers March 20

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for March 20-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

5Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton to Host Academy of Country Music Awards

photo courtesy of ACM/Art Streiber

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced today that global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT, which will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here