Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 17, 2022

Franklin Police arrested two suspects today in the 2020 murder of Jamarcus Esmon. Esmon was only 26 when he was gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard on June 27, 2020. Read more.
A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard conducted an emergency air evacuation mission after a hiker suffered a severe illness on the Appalachian Trail on March 15. Read more.
On March 15th at 6:27 PM an SHPD officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Maury Hill St. and Main St. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver opened the door and told the officer that “you got me,” shut the door and drove off. The driver was a black male who appeared to be in his mid to late 30s. Read more.
While the Irish have been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day for more than 1,000 years, it was Irish Americans who raised it to the level of celebration that it is today. Green beer, green tinted rivers and St. Patrick’s Day parades all began right here in the United States of America. Read more.
IKEA has come to Nashville but not in the form of a store. In January, they announced a new pick-up point in Nashville for orders placed by customers. Read more.