Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 25, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top stories for October 25, 2022.

1The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin Will Undergo a Transformation

photo courtesy of The Factory at Franklin

Just as the trees of Franklin are donning their warm autumn hues, the city’s tallest landmark – The Factory at Franklin water tower – is turning from green to red. Read more.

2Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Read more.

35 Artisans You Should See at PumpkinFest 2022

PumpkinFest is set for Saturday, October 29th in downtown Franklin from 10 am – 6 pm. As you enjoy the activities of the festival, don’t miss the artisans who will be showcasing their crafted items. Read more.

4Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this November 2022. Read more.

5Elle Kings Films Latest Music Video in Columbia

photo by Donna Vissman

Elle King is releasing a country album titled Come Get Your Wife in early 2023. This is a sneak peek at a song from the album titled “Try Jesus”. The accompanying music video was filmed in Columbia. Read more.

