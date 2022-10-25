Today’s Top 5 Stories: October 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 25, 2022.
Just as the trees of Franklin are donning their warm autumn hues, the city’s tallest landmark – The Factory at Franklin water tower – is turning from green to red. Read more.
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Read more.
PumpkinFest is set for Saturday, October 29th in downtown Franklin from 10 am – 6 pm. As you enjoy the activities of the festival, don’t miss the artisans who will be showcasing their crafted items. Read more.
HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this November 2022. Read more.
Elle King is releasing a country album titled Come Get Your Wife in early 2023. This is a sneak peek at a song from the album titled “Try Jesus”. The accompanying music video was filmed in Columbia. Read more.