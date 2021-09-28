TOCA Football Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Franklin

TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world’s first technology-enabled soccer experience company, celebrates the expansion of its product offerings in its first Tennessee location with a ribbon-cutting today.

The indoor soccer center known as TOCA Nashville-Franklin is located within the TOA Sports Performance Center in Franklin, Tenn., a 171,000 square-foot sports complex that serves as the home for some of Middle Tennessee’s largest sports clubs. TOCA Nashville-Franklin, which features 14 state-of-the-art TOCA Training studios, opened earlier this summer to guests offering individual and multiplayer training programs, camps, and adult soccer leagues and will expand its offerings to include TOCA Strikers, a program for kids 18 months to seven years old. TOCA’s proprietary technology has already been adopted by the highest level of players in the soccer community, including Nashville SC and Women’s National team players.

At the ribbon-cutting event were Franklin Mayor Ken Moore; TOCA Football‘s Founder and Ex-Professional Soccer Player Eddie Lewis; TOCA Nashville-Franklin’s General Manager Sean Datson; and several members of the TOCA staff and community.

“Middle Tennessee is truly embracing TOCA,” said Datson. “With the Nashville SC MLS team here, we knew that the Nashville-Franklin area was the perfect location for the next TOCA experience, and I am excited to be leading our launch here. The TOA Sports Performance Center, our excellent team of trainers, and our guests have already made our new center feel like home. We’re thrilled to have welcomed so many players and families to TOCA Nashville-Franklin already, and now we look forward to welcoming families of much younger children to TOCA Strikers. We know everyone is going to love it here — we certainly do!”

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore added, “Franklin is the ‘Third Best Place to Live in the Country’ according to Money Magazine, and a facility like TOCA Nashville is a wonderful addition to our community. Businesses from across the country want to be in Franklin, and Franklin is fortunate TOCA has chosen us. Our family-friendly community will enjoy all TOCA has to offer.”

TOCA Strikers will launch in October 2021 and is designed to introduce the youngest soccer enthusiasts to the beautiful game in an age-appropriate, engaging, and fun manner. The program helps build confidence at an early age, so kids can excel on and off the pitch.

“At TOCA, we know firsthand, the physical and mental health value that participation in sports brings to people of all ages,” said Lewis. “We’ve enjoyed introducing the Nashville community to our technology-driven training programs and our exciting leagues, and we are now eager to engage with younger children as we introduce them to TOCA Strikers, serving kids and their families from as early at 18 months of age.”

TOCA is eager to add to the rich community of sports enthusiasts and those beginning and growing in their soccer journeys, integrating its proprietary technologies to take the playing experience to the next level. TOCA offers progressive training starting with toddlers and extending through into adult leagues. TOCA centers serve everyone who want to improve their soccer skills, regardless of age, background, or skill-level.

TOCA is currently offering free one-time trials of TOCA Training to all first-time guests. To sign up for a free session online, go to https://book.tocafootball.com/location/nashville and use the promo code: NASH. To learn more about TOCA Nashville and to sign up for a free TOCA Strikers trial class, visit

http://www.tocafootball.com/welcome-nashville/