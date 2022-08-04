TobyMac is Inviting Fans to an Immersive Album Release Event

Seven-time GRAMMY winner TobyMac is inviting his fans to join him for a free, one-night only, 360° immersive audio and visual experience of his brand new album LIFE AFTER DEATH on August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amazon Music, the event is free, but a reserved, timed ticket is required for entry – tickets (limit of 4 per group) are available here.

Hosted at Nightscape in downtown Nashville, fans can expect a one-of-a-kind experience as they enjoy the colorful artwork from the record via 360° projection mapping, spatial audio and customizable pixel lighting. TobyMac will personally share his story of writing the album, highlight special tracks and moments along the way, and offer exclusive merch only available that night.

LIFE AFTER DEATH is set to release August 19 and features 15 tracks, including previously released songs “21 Years” and “Help Is On the Way (Maybe Midnight),” which went #1 on five charts including the Billboard Christian Audience chart, and held on to #1 at Hot AC for 13 consecutive weeks. Also featured is “Promised Land,” the 3rd most added song at Christian radio in 2021, which peaked at #2 on the AC Indicator and AC Monitored Charts, and Top 5 on Christian Airplay. Along with the newly released hit track “The Goodness,” additional digital singles include “Everything About You (feat. Marlee)” and “Show Up Choose Love (feat. Jon Reddick).”