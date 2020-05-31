TobyMac
photo from TobyMac Facebook

As many concerts have been canceled due to COVID-19, artists are finding a new way to connect with fans by hosting drive-in concerts.

TobyMac recently announced a series of drive-in concerts taking place June 22 through July 12.

Via Facebook, “YESSSSSS! Can’t wait to get back on the road with my band DiverseCity. Let’s gooo! Looking forward to being with you guys again.”

Here’s how it works- tickets are sold by car for up to 6 people from $75-$175. Shows begin at dusk, no outside food or drink is allowed. You are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

TobyMac will make his way to Tennessee playing in Watertown, Centerville, Camden and Estill Springs (see the complete schedule below).

Purchase your tickets here. 

Find a list below of dates and locations.

6.22 in Beaufort, SC
6.23 in Monetta, SC
6.25 in Watertown, TN (Stardust Drive-In Theatre)
6.26 in Centerville, TN (Pink Cadillac Drive-In)
6.27 in Iuka, MS
6.28 in Camden, TN (Birdsong Drive-In)
7.06 in Guin, AL
7.07 in Estill Springs, TN (Montana Drive-In Theater)
7.09 in Marshall, AR
7.10 in Aurora, MO
7.11 in Carthage, MO
7.12 in Cadet, MO


Previous articleBrentwood Student Graduates from Berry College
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at donna.vissman@williamsonsource.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here