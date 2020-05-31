



As many concerts have been canceled due to COVID-19, artists are finding a new way to connect with fans by hosting drive-in concerts.

TobyMac recently announced a series of drive-in concerts taking place June 22 through July 12.

Via Facebook, “YESSSSSS! Can’t wait to get back on the road with my band DiverseCity. Let’s gooo! Looking forward to being with you guys again.”

Here’s how it works- tickets are sold by car for up to 6 people from $75-$175. Shows begin at dusk, no outside food or drink is allowed. You are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

TobyMac will make his way to Tennessee playing in Watertown, Centerville, Camden and Estill Springs (see the complete schedule below).

Purchase your tickets here.

Find a list below of dates and locations.

6.22 in Beaufort, SC

6.23 in Monetta, SC

6.25 in Watertown, TN (Stardust Drive-In Theatre)

6.26 in Centerville, TN (Pink Cadillac Drive-In)

6.27 in Iuka, MS

6.28 in Camden, TN (Birdsong Drive-In)

7.06 in Guin, AL

7.07 in Estill Springs, TN (Montana Drive-In Theater)

7.09 in Marshall, AR

7.10 in Aurora, MO

7.11 in Carthage, MO

7.12 in Cadet, MO



