TNStars to Give $6,000 in Scholarships this Holiday Season

This holiday season, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away $6,000 in scholarships to Tennessee children!

This month, TNStars will award four $250 weekly prizes and one $5,000 Grand Prize. Tennessee residents 21 years or older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Holiday now through December 31 on behalf of a child, age 10 or younger. One entry is good for weekly prizes and the grand prize throughout the entire contest period.

All prizes will be deposited into a TNStars scholarship account to be used for the winning beneficiary’s future higher education expenses, ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more.

“Entering our annual holiday scholarship giveaway offers parents a chance at kickstarting their child’s college savings with extra funds,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “We enjoy helping families start saving for future education, and the earlier they start the more they can take advantage of the power of long-term investment growth.”

TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.

The four weekly $250 scholarship winners will be drawn at random and announced beginning December 1, 2022. The grand prize $5,000-winner will be drawn at random on January 3, 2023. To enter the scholarship giveaway or to get more information on the program, visit TNStars.com.

All contest entries and winners are subject to the Official Rules of the TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway.