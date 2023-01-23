TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children

State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN.

Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly winners in December leading up to the grand prize. Each of the following children received a $250 scholarship and were announced on the TNStars Facebook page:

Carson Ward, 9, Warren County

Ezekiel Nhira, 1, Nashville

Kinsley VanBuren, Infant, Sumner County

Joshua Madison, 8, Murfreesboro

During the month of December, TNStars College Savings 529 Program promoted a scholarship giveaway contest, encouraging Tennessee families to enter their children to win four $250 weekly prizes and one $5,000 Grand Prize. The winners were randomly drawn among 1,916 entrants across the state.

“Research shows that children with a dedicated college fund are seven times more likely to attend college,” Treasurer Lillard said. “We hope these scholarships will help each of you attend the college of your choice and achieve your hopes and dreams.”