TN Resident Convicted of TennCare Fraud in Williamson County

January 27, 2025 – The Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the conviction of 29-year-old Alexzandrea L. Oden of Clarksville, Tennessee on January 17.

Oden was convicted of two counts of TennCare fraud for the sale of a controlled substance to a confidential informant with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. The controlled substance, Adderall, was obtained by Oden through her TennCare benefits.

Oden has been sentenced to four years with the Tennessee Department of Correction and is ordered to pay TennCare $56.99 in restitution.

Williamson County District Attorney Stacey Edmonson prosecuted Oden’s case with the assistance of Deputy District Attorney General Sean B. Duddy.

“Prescription benefits provided by TennCare enable recipients to obtain medications deemed vital to their quality of life,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “Ms. Oden’s illegal activity violated the intent of this program and will not be tolerated. The OIG continues to serve as a resource to local law enforcement agencies in their battles against illegal drug activity.”

Tennesseans can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions through the OIG Cash for Tips Program. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, emailing [email protected] or through the Office of Inspector General website.

Source: TN Department of Finance & Administration

