TN Off Golf Holds Grand Opening in Spring Hill

TN Off Golf, now open at 4001 Parkfield Loop N, Suite 32 in Spring Hill, held a grand opening on Friday, December 16. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce was on hand for a ribbon-cutting event.

TN Off Golf is a golf simulator helping golfers enhance their game. They also offer one-hour lessons with full body evaluation, junior lessons, tee times and range practice. If you need to rent golf clubs, those are available as well.

TN Off Golf is owned by Trent Whitworth, a golf professional with over ten years of experience and a Spring Hill resident. As a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) certified instructor and National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified instructor, Whitworth is able to build a training program specific to you and your goals.

You can visit TN Off Golf seven days a week from 8 am until 7 pm.

Book your golf time here.