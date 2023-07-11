TN Department of Revenue Free Webinar for New Businesses July 12

NASHVILLE – Join the Department of Revenue on July 12 at 8:30 am Central time for a free webinar specifically designed for new businesses.

Register for the free webinar here.

The Department of Revenue hosts webinars for new businesses each quarter. Participants learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee and about other resources that may help their business.

Each webinar covers topics like tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get assistance from the Department of Revenue as well as other state agencies. More information about the webinar series is on our website here.

